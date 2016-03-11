JJ Grey & Mofro launch Brave Lil’ Fighter video

JJ Grey & Mofro have released a video for their track Brave Lil’ Fighter.

It features on the blues-rock outfit’s latest album Ol’ Glory which was released last year via Provogue Records.

The label said of the follow-up to 2013’s This River: “Ol’ Glory contains 12 songs that feature the deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, gritty R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro.”

Grey, drummer Craig Barnette, guitarist Zach Gilbert, keyboard player Eric Brigmond, bassist Todd Smallie and trumpeters Dennis Marion and Marcus Parsley are currently on the road across the US. They’ll return to the Europe for a run of shows in May.

Mar 10: Lafayette Acadiana Center For The Arts, LA

Mar 11: Mobile O’Daly’s Irish Pub, AL

Mar 12: Dothan JonJam, AL

Mar 16: Blacksburg The Lyric Theatre, VA

Mar 17: Richmond The National, VA

Mar 18: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 19: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Mar 20: Hartford Infinity Music Hall And Bistro, CT

Apr 03: McMinnville Bluegrass Underground, TN

Apr 05: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Apr 06: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO

Apr 07: Oxford The Lyric, MS

Apr 08: Gainesville The Florida Theatre, FL

Apr 09: St Petersburg Tampa Bay Blues Festival, FL

Apr 13: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Apr 14: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Apr 15: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Apr 16: Savannah Southbound Brewing Company, GA

Apr 17: Wabasso Beach Tortuga Music Festival, FL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Mavericks, FL

Apr 30: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

May 03: San Antonio Sam’s Burger Joint Music Hall, TX

May 05: El Prado Taos Mesa Brewing, NM

May 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 08: Lincoln The Bourbon, NE

May 11: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

May 12: Little Rock Revolution Music Room, AR

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 27: Baden Argau, Switzerland

May 28: London Union Chapel, UK

May 29: Bristol The Tunnels, UK

May 31: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

Jun 02: Bochum Zeche Bochum, Germany

Jun 03: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Jun 04: Grolloo Holland International Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jun 05: Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air, Germany

Jun 07: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Jun 08: Karlsruhe Tollhaus, Germany

Jun 09: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jun 11: Nuremberg Der Hirsch, Germany

Jun 30: Quincy High Sierra Music Festival, CA