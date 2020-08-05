Jinjer have announced a post-lockdown mini-tour next month

Jinjer will become the first major metal band to play multiple post-lockdown gigs with a series of shows in September.

The Ukranian metalcore outfit have announced a four-date mini-tour of Germany and Switzerland, kicking off in Munich on September 17 and ending on September 21 in Mönchengladbach.

In a statement, the band say: "As a band we have always pushed 100% to get our music out to you and we feel like this is a chance to get back to some sort of normality this year… it's end of Summer and right before the Fall, with many successful shows played in both countries the last few months.

“If there is any way to safely perform again - for us and for you - WE MUST TAKE THE CHANCE! Tickets are very limited and all shows will follow local governmental Safety and Social Distancing guidelines… See you very soon!”

Other metal bands have played one-off shows in Europe, including Destruction and Doro, but this is the first time a band will have played anything resembling a tour. The full tour dates are below.

In the UK, the Music Venue Trust have teamed up with the Fightback Brewing Company for the #SaveOurVenues campaign.

The company have launched 330ml bottles of Fightback Lager, Fightback Cider, Fightback Berries and Fightback IPA in conjunction with Trilogy Beverage Brands, with a portion of proceeds from sales going straight to the campaign who are struggling to survive during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Napalm)

Jinjer 2020 live dates

Sep 17: Munich Backstage Werk

Sep 18: Aarburg Musigburg

Sep 19: Wetzikon Hall Of Fame

Sep 21: Mönchengladbach Strandkorb Open Air