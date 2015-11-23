Trending

Jimmy Eat World vinyl reissues detailed

Static Prevails, Clarity, Bleed American, Futures and Stay On My Side EP out next month

Jimmy Eat World will reissue four albums and one EP on vinyl next month, it’s been announced.

The albums Static Prevails (1996), Clarity (1999), Bleed American (2001), Futures (2004) and the Stay On My Side EP (2005) will be released throughout December via Universal Music.

It’ll be the first time Stay On My Side has appeared on vinyl.

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins has released a string of solo singles this year and wrapped up an acoustic European tour in September.

Bleed American - Out December 4

  1. Bleed American
  2. A Praise Chorus
  3. The Middle
  4. Your House
  5. Sweetness
  6. Hear You Me
  7. If You Don’t, Don’t
  8. Get It Faster
  9. Cautioners
  10. The Authority Song
  11. My Sundown
  12. (Splash) Turn Twist

Static Prevails - out December 11

  1. Thinking, That’s All
  2. Rockstar
  3. Claire
  4. Call It In The Air
  5. Seventeen
  6. Episode IV
  7. Digits
  8. Caveman
  9. World Is Static
  10. In The Same Room
  11. Robot Factory
  12. Anderson Mesa
  13. 77 Satellites
  14. What Would I Say To You Now

Clarity - out December December 11

  1. Table For Glasses
  2. Lucky Denver Mint
  3. Your New Aesthetic
  4. Believe In What You Want
  5. A Sunday
  6. Crush
  7. 12.23.95
  8. Ten
  9. Just Watch The Fireworks
  10. For Me This Is Heaven
  11. Blister
  12. Clarity
  13. Goodbye Sky Harbor
  14. Christmas Card
  15. Sweetness - Demo

Futures - Out December 11

  1. Futures
  2. Just Tonight
  3. Work
  4. Kill
  5. The World You Love
  6. Pain
  7. Drugs Or Me
  8. Polaris
  9. Nothing Wrong
  10. Night Drive
  11. 23
  12. Shame

Stay On My Side Tonight - Out December 18

  1. Disintegration
  2. Over
  3. Closer
  4. Half Right (Heatmiser cover)
  5. Drugs or Me (Styrofoam remix)
