Jimmy Eat World vinyl reissues detailed

Jimmy Eat World will reissue four albums and one EP on vinyl next month, it’s been announced.

The albums Static Prevails (1996), Clarity (1999), Bleed American (2001), Futures (2004) and the Stay On My Side EP (2005) will be released throughout December via Universal Music.

It’ll be the first time Stay On My Side has appeared on vinyl.

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins has released a string of solo singles this year and wrapped up an acoustic European tour in September.

Bleed American - Out December 4

Bleed American A Praise Chorus The Middle Your House Sweetness Hear You Me If You Don’t, Don’t Get It Faster Cautioners The Authority Song My Sundown (Splash) Turn Twist

Static Prevails - out December 11

Thinking, That’s All Rockstar Claire Call It In The Air Seventeen Episode IV Digits Caveman World Is Static In The Same Room Robot Factory Anderson Mesa 77 Satellites What Would I Say To You Now

Clarity - out December December 11

Table For Glasses Lucky Denver Mint Your New Aesthetic Believe In What You Want A Sunday Crush 12.23.95 Ten Just Watch The Fireworks For Me This Is Heaven Blister Clarity Goodbye Sky Harbor Christmas Card Sweetness - Demo

Futures - Out December 11

Futures Just Tonight Work Kill The World You Love Pain Drugs Or Me Polaris Nothing Wrong Night Drive 23 Shame

Stay On My Side Tonight - Out December 18