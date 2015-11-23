Jimmy Eat World vinyl reissues detailed

Jimmy Eat World will reissue four albums and one EP on vinyl next month, it’s been announced.
The albums Static Prevails (1996), Clarity (1999), Bleed American (2001), Futures (2004) and the Stay On My Side EP (2005) will be released throughout December via Universal Music.
It’ll be the first time Stay On My Side has appeared on vinyl.
Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins has released a string of solo singles this year and wrapped up an acoustic European tour in September.
Bleed American - Out December 4
- Bleed American
- A Praise Chorus
- The Middle
- Your House
- Sweetness
- Hear You Me
- If You Don’t, Don’t
- Get It Faster
- Cautioners
- The Authority Song
- My Sundown
- (Splash) Turn Twist
Static Prevails - out December 11
- Thinking, That’s All
- Rockstar
- Claire
- Call It In The Air
- Seventeen
- Episode IV
- Digits
- Caveman
- World Is Static
- In The Same Room
- Robot Factory
- Anderson Mesa
- 77 Satellites
- What Would I Say To You Now
Clarity - out December December 11
- Table For Glasses
- Lucky Denver Mint
- Your New Aesthetic
- Believe In What You Want
- A Sunday
- Crush
- 12.23.95
- Ten
- Just Watch The Fireworks
- For Me This Is Heaven
- Blister
- Clarity
- Goodbye Sky Harbor
- Christmas Card
- Sweetness - Demo
Futures - Out December 11
- Futures
- Just Tonight
- Work
- Kill
- The World You Love
- Pain
- Drugs Or Me
- Polaris
- Nothing Wrong
- Night Drive
- 23
- Shame
Stay On My Side Tonight - Out December 18
- Disintegration
- Over
- Closer
- Half Right (Heatmiser cover)
- Drugs or Me (Styrofoam remix)