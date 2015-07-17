Jimmy Eat World’s Adkins in solo tour

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins will play four solo acoustic UK shows in September, as part of month-long European tour.

It takes place while the band take abreak following 2014’s Futures 10th anniversary road trip.

Adkins says: “Toward the end of our last European tour, I decided to play a solo show in Berlin. I thought, ‘Hey this is pretty different and fun – I could keep going.’ So why not?

“I will be touring with myself and a guitar, playing new solo material, Rock Band songs, no Free Bird.

“I’m trying to get to places I haven’t been to in a long time, or maybe ever. Looking forward to the adventure!”

Adkins is launching a string of solo singles, with one appearing every week between July 10 and August 14. All six digital titles will be pressed on limited edition vinyl and released on September 11. I Will Go arrived last week while Everly Brothers cover _Give Me A Sweetheart _appeared today. They’re followed by Love Don’t Wait (July 24), Don’t Act Like Your Heart Isn’t Hard (July 31), Hell (August 7) and_ Girls Just Want To Have Fun_ (August 14).

JIM ADKINS EUROPEAN TOUR

Aug 17: Nurnberg Serenadenhof Open Air, Germany

Aug 18: Hamburg Nochtspeicher, Germany

Aug 20: Stockholm Bar Brooklyn, Sweden

Aug 21: Oslo Parktheater Bar, Norway

Aug 22: Copenhagen Ideal Bar, Denmark

Aug 24: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Aug 25: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

Aug 26: Essen Bergmannskirche, Germany

Aug 28: Munich Ampere, Germany

Aug 29: Berlin Passionkirche, Germany

Aug 31: Tel Aviv Barby, Israel

Sep 02: Birmingham Glee Club, UK

Sep 03: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre, UK

Sep 04: Manchester Royal Northern College of Music, UK

Sep 05: London Union Chapel, UK

Sep 07: Brussels Rotonde, Belgium

Sep 08: Paris Le Backstage, France

Sep 09: Neuenkirchen Reithalle, Germany

Sep 10: Prague Café v lese, Czech Republic

Sep 12: Vienna Chaya Fuera, Austra

Sep 13: Zurich El Dorado, Switzerland

Sep 14: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Sep 16: Barcelona Capilla del Monasterio romanico de Sant Miguel, Spain

Sep 17: Madrid Teatro Alfil, Spain