Bain news leaked before we could tell family - Appice

Last In Line drummer Vinny Appice has revealed the band’s frustration that news of Jimmy Bain’s death went online before they’d had time to tell his family.

And he’s suggested some people only spread the word because they wanted to “attach themselves to a tragedy.”

Bain passed away at the weekend on Def Leppard’s cruising festival, while Last In Line geared up for the launch of debut album Heavy Crown. He was 68.

Close friends of the veteran bassist began posting online tributes to him soon after he’d died – but that was before his relatives had been informed.

Appice says: “We are very sad about the news, and in shock. The band are also saddened that the news leaked out before we were able to contact Jimmy’s family.

“Within an hour and a half it was all over the internet, confirmed by people that have no business confirming anything about this, and not knowing the facts of the situation. We apologise to Jimmy’s family, and Jimmy’s memory.”

He goes on to regret “nonsense that seems to prevail” regarding some people’s desire to be ”first to post something and attach themselves to a tragedy like the loss of our brother Jimmy.”

Erik Norlander, Last In Line’s live keyboardist, has expressed support for Appice’s words, saying: “Vinny and Andrew Freeman did an admirable job of looking after Jimmy during his recent illness, checking up on him constantly.

“I know that they, along with Vivian Campbell, did everything they could to manage the news of his passing in as respectful and dignified a way as possible. But it quickly got out of their control, despite their sincere efforts.”

Norlander adds: “Yes, Jimmy was ill, but he wanted to carry on with the gigs.”

The band yesterday released their Starmaker video as a tribute to Bain. They’ve also launched a lyric video for Blame It On Me.