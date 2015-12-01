Hendrix Zippos go with cannabis strain

Jimi Hendrix’s brother Leon has announced a deal to release an official range of Hendrix-themed Zippo lighters, which tie in with a licensed cannabis strain.

Purple Haze pre-rolled cigarettes will be sold in the US by California Finest, who say they’re made from “one of the original cannabis genetics used by baby-boomers of the 60s.”

Collectors will be able to purchase four Zippos with the iconic guitarist’s name and likeness on the side. Both products will go on sale in early 2016.

Leon’s firm Purple Haze Properties LLC recently confirmed their E-Njoint 3-1 vaporiser, to be launched in Europe before being released in the US next year. They also unveiled a range of “medicated macaroons” and last month a range of liqueurs were announced.

He and business partner Andre Pitsicallis are to receive the Trailblazer In The Cannabis Industry Award at the annual High Times convention in Las Vegas later this month.

