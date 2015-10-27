Hendrix London flat to open for good

The London flat where Jimi Hendrix lived will open its doors to visitors on a permanent basis, starting in February.

The living room of 23 Brook Street has been restored to the way it was when the guitar icon lived there between 1968 and 1969. The £2.4m refurbishment also includes an exhibition and exploration display.

Hendrix’s flat is connected to 25 Brook Street, where composer George Frederick Handel lived 240 years earlier. The result of both homes being open to visitors is described as “a genuinely unique new heritage site.”

Handel And Hendrix In London creators say: “When Hendrix moved in on July 4, 1968, he was entering a period of his life when his musical foundations were no longer stable. He was considering the next phase of his career, with release of the Electric Ladyland LP due later that summer.

“His musical life thrived inside the flat – it was the scene of many hours of writing, constant visits by fellow musicians, hours of playing records at high volume and countless jam sessions. It was the place he returned to after his blistering Royal Albert Hall shows on in February 1969.”

Handel And Hendrix In London opens on February 10, from 11am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday. Tickets to visit 23 Brook Street go on sale from November 2.