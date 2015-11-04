Classic Rock 217: On Sale Now!

What happened when Hendrix rolled up to play a festival in a one-horse town? Mayhem in the Deep South and a terrific Fourth Of July, all captured on celluloid. Read the full, astonishing story of Atlanta 1970. Plus our pick of his game-changing gigs as told by those who were there – fans, close friends and more.

Features

Def Leppard

With a new album and a mammoth US tour under their belt, where did it all go so right for Joe Elliott and co?

Mahavishnu Orchestra

The story of these groundbreaking jazz rock fusion visionaries, who took ‘out there’ to a whole new level.

Billy Gibbons

Having pursued his love of Cuban music on his new record, the ZZ Top man talks beards, blues and picking up chicks.

Clutch

No cliches, no fashion, no hits – just brilliantly raw, red-blooded rock’n’roll. As they prove on their latest record, they do it bigger and better than anyone else.

Glenn Schwartz

The extraordinary life, trials and ultimate salvation of the ‘white Hendrix’.

Nick Marsh

Following his passing earlier this year, we explore From The Deep – Marsh’s gothic-folk project with collaborator/lover Katherine Blake.

Phil Collins

He’s the Genesis drummer-turned-vocalist you love to hate. But as this insightful interview proves, there’s way more to the man than he often gets credit for.

What’s on your free CD

Wild Things: introducing rock’n’roll’s wildest new beat combos, including Galactic Superlords, Sons Of Kong, Black Snake Halo, Psyrup, Legs and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Queen announced as this year’s Living Legends at the Roll Of Honour… Ian Gillan slams Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame… Introducing The Yawpers and City And Colour… Welcome back Brian James, The Zombies and Jon Anderson… Bid a final farewell to Jim Diamond, Steve Mackay, Gail Zappa, Peggy Jones and Simon Cowe…

Raw Power

The newest wallet-busting guitar from Paul Reed Smith. Start salivating.

The Stories Behind The Songs: David Bowie

The true story behind Heroes – the Bowie classic you can’t get out of your head.

Q&A: Dave Gahan

From synth-pop to tattoos and long hair; was the Depeche Mode/Soulsavers man always a rock star in pop clothing?

Reviews

New albums from Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Def Leppard, Rod Stewart, Billy Gibbons… Reissues from Allman Brothers, Steve Hackett, Jack Bruce… DVDs, films and books on The Beatles, Black Stone Cherry and Eric Clapton… Live reviews of Steven Wilson, Rich Robinson, Biters…

Buyer’s Guide: King Crimson

Your definitive guide to the forefathers of scale-bending prog rock – and their must-buy records.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Walter Trout, Frank Turker, Doro, Judas Priest and BulletBoys. Plus full gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Justin Hawkins

The Darkness frontman on fatherhood, spending money and life in Switzerland.

