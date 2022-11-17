Jethro Tull to release new studio album in the Spring

Jethro Tull have confirmed that they have competed their latest studio album, the band's as-yet-untitled 23rd release, and will release the album in the Spring.

The album has been recorded with the current line-up of ull: David Goodier (bass), John O’Hara (piano, keyboards and accordion), Scott Hammond (drums) and Joe Parrish-James (guitar). Anderson has worked with The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord on the new album, who has been working on surround sound mixes.

“We have been putting the finishing touches to the artwork for the album cover and wrapped up the recording and mixing a few weeks ago," says Ian Anderson of the follow-up to last year's well-received The Zealot Gene. "Due to the usual long wait for vinyl pressing and manufacturing, we are scheduled for a Spring 2023 release but, during the weeks and months to come, you will be hearing more about the record and the various formats which will be available.

"It's a little too early just yet to tease you with titles, tracklists and content, but rest assured that it is all done and dusted as to mastering and the main elements of art and packaging. I hope you will like the concept and themes when I am ready to tell you more. It has been a long and tricky job to get the material recorded during a hectic schedule of touring in these last months. A day here, a day there and the odd burst of a few days together at some points along the way.

"I wrote the main themes and lyrics back in January of this year and sent the first demos to the band in February and March, much as I did with The Zealot Gene, back in 2017. Most of the recording took place in June and August with the stereo mixing done in September. My new pal Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief undertook to create the surround sound mixes and an alternative stereo mix too.”

The Zealot Gene gave the band their first UK Top 10 album, since 1972, reaching No. 9.

Jethro Tull continue live dates this year, with shows in mainland Europe before returning to the UK for their annual Christmas shows, and then further dates in 2023.