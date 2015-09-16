Jethro Tull men head up UK festival bill

Ian Anderson and Martin Barre have been confirmed for next year’s inaugural A New Day festival.

It takes place at Mount Ephraim Gardens, Faversham, Kent in the UK on August 5-7 2016, with Anderson’s solo outfit performing on the Saturday and the Martin Barre Band appearing on the Sunday.

Other acts confirmed are Caravan, Focus, The Enid, Curved Air, Karnataka, A Formal Horse, Wilko Johnson, the Blockheads, Nine Below Zero, John Otway, Stray, Heavy Metal Kids, Tommy Justice and Jackie Lynton. More names will be announced in due course.

It’s been set up by the team behind annual music event Weyfest, and the independent Jethro Tull magazine which shares its name with the festival.

Organisers promise a “fantastic weekend of classic rock, prog, roots and blues” and say there will also be a range of activities and events for adults and children, along with craft and food stalls.

Weekend early bird tickets are now on sale for £75 via the festival’s website.