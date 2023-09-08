Jethro Tull grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Jethro Tull grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

The 80s might have been a strange time for prog, but in 1982 Jethro Tull certainly nailed things with The Broadsword And The Beast, a collection that married the best of classic sounding Tull to the sonic innovation the new decade brought with it. As the band release their new Broadsword box set we celebrate the making of the album with Ian Anderson, as well as looking at how Tull fared throughout the whole of the 1980s, from a new line-up to winning a Grammy and beyond.

Elsewhere Robert Fripp discusses fans misconceptions of him, Pat Metheny talks us through his Award-winning career, Dave Cousins reveals what's really happening with Strawbs and Geoff Downes and Chris Braide tell us all about the new Downes Braide Association album.

There's all the latest from TesseracT, Karnataka, Soen, IO Earth, Edward Reekers, Andy Jackson, Hats Off Gentlemen and more and live reviews of Jon Anderson, the John Wetton Tribute show, Kansas, Dream Theater and more...

The new issue also comes with four Jethro Tull postcards and a great free sampler from The Fierce And The Dead.

Also in Prog 143...

TesseracT - the UK prog metal quintet fill us in on their new concept album War Of Being.

Rpobert Fripp - the King Crimson leader on having fun and why he’s not the man many prog fans think he is!

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate - the quirky UK prog duo tell us about the hot topics explored on their latest record.

Strawbs - Dave Cousins on the trials and tribulations of recording current release

The Magic Of It All.

Haunt The Woods - the new hopefuls of the UK music scene strike out with their impressive second album Ubiquity. We find out more.

IO Earth - the Midlands band are back with singer Linda Odinsen on Sanctuary.

Karnataka - We catch up with UK melodic proggers to find out more about their new line-up and latest album Requiem For A Dream.

Downes Braide Association - Geoff Downes and Chris Braide return with more well-crafted progressive pop.

Soen - Swedish prog metallers reveal all about their majestic new release Memorial.

Pat Metheny - jazz guitarist Pat Metheny opens up about the hits, the famous collaborations, the Grammy-award winning albums and much more.

Edward Reekers - Former Kayak singer Edwards Reekers on his various splits with the band and new rock opera.

Andy Jackson - Pink Floyd engineer and musician Andy Jackson on a prog world full of Brian Eno, Van der Graaf Generator and Burt Bacharach.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Roger Waters, Trevor Rabin, Jethro Tull, Keith Emerson, Steve Hackett, Fish, Hawkwind, The Flower Kings, Public Service Broadcasting, Galahad, John Lodge, Neal Morse, TesseracT, Barclay James Harvest, Nightwish, DBA, Beatrix Players and loads more!

This month we’ve been to the John Wetton tribute show, Radar Festival and caught gigs by Jon Anderson, Dream Theater and Kansas among others.

