Jethro Tull announce The Seven Decades UK tour

Jethro Tull will bring their Seven Decades tour to the UK in April and May in 2024. The run of 11 shows kicks off at the Beacon in Bristol on April 17, and wraps up at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on May 6. It also includes a show at London's iconic Palladium on April 22. Full dates below.

The show will feature tracks from throughout the band's career, from 1968's debut album This Was to this year's Rökflöte. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketline.

“We have been playing UK tours in many of the same venues for the past 55 years," says mainman Ian Anderson. "But the quiet magic of towns and cities I know so well never fails to amuse and amaze. As the equivalent of Michael Portillo with a flute, I tend to use the train for UK tours and travel alone while the others go in a tour bus or vans.

"Many of the UK theatre venues have changed their names and had the odd facelift, The London Palladium is new for us, as far as I recollect, and takes me back to my youth with nights of TV variety shows. Anyway I digress…

“We shall be playing songs from each of the seven decades of Jethro Tull albums. Learning and rehearsing some half-forgotten tracks from our catalogue is like meeting old friends after a long silence. Yes - they have aged, but the years drop away after a few run-throughs and a couple of beers.

“We hope to see you along the way and bring a hankie for those tearful nostalgic moments. Or to wipe off the flute spit if you are in the front row. Sorry about that!”

Jethro Tull announced the US leg of the Seven Decades tour in April, with 17 dates spread over a four month period between August and November. The first show is at the Ravina Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 18. Full dates below.



Jethro Tull: The Seven Decades UK tour 2024

Apr 17: Bristol Beacon

Apr 19: Bournemouth Pavilion

Apr 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Apr 22: London Palladium

Apr 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 29: Aberdeen Music Hall

Apr 30: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 02: Gateshead Sage

May 03: Sheffield City Hall

May 05: Manchester Lowry

May 06: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jethro Tull: The Seven Decades US tour 2023

Aug 18: Highland Park Ravina Festival, IL

Aug 19: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Aug 20: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Aug 22: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH

Aug 24: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Sep 26: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 29: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Sep 30: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 01: Santa Rosa Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, CA

Oct 27: Hampton Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Oct 28: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Oct 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 04: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Tickets are on sale now.