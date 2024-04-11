Jethro Tull announce six-disc Bursting Out - The Inflated Edition

Jethro Tull are the cover stars of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale tomorrow, and today the band announce a new reissue of their classic 1978 live album Bursting Out as the next release in the band's ongoing box set reissues campaign. Bursting Out: The Inflated Edition will be released through Rhino Records in June 21.

Bursting Out was originally released in 1978, having been recorded at various locations during the European Heavy Horses tour in May and June 1978. According to Wikipedia, a spelling error on the spine of the first US, Canada, Spain and Sweden album pressings listed the title as Busting Out.

The new edition also includes a 96-page booklet with photos, an interview with Ian Anderson, about the making of Bursting Out, tour info and excerpts from crew members Kenny Wylie and David Morris.

Bursting Out: The Inflated Edition is a six-disc set comprising three CDs and three DVDs that feature a Steven Wilson stereo remix of the album, soundcheck recordings, an edited version of the 1978 Madison Square Garden Show which was issued in 2009 but now mixed by Steven Wilson, the album in 5.1 surround sound and the full 93-minute Madison Square Garden show including 50+ minutes of video which was part of a transatlantic broadcast with the BBC and Radio 1 with audio is 48/24 stereo and 5.1 surround.

"A live extravaganza from the 70s Jethro Tull, this was recorded over several nights in different venues on a portable 8-track tape recorder and transferred to 2” multitrack when I got home after the tours," says Ian Anderson. "I had to listen all through to many shows and pick the best live versions. But much of it was, at least, from the concert in Bern, Switzerland where dear Claude Nobs came to introduce the band in his inimitable style. Also featuring on this box set collection is the live concert from Madison Square Gardens recorded a few months later and shown live on BBC TV in the UK.

"A scary experience for the band as it was, we were told, the first time a live rock concert had been the subject of a live satellite broadcast. The band lineup at this time was a fine-tuned machine and, although missing the unwell John Glascock for the MSG show, it serves as a fine testimony for the many wonderful shows we did in the 70s, before general touring fatigue and burn-out began a year or so later."

You can see the complete tracklisting below.

Jethro Tull: Bursting Out: The Inflated Edition

Disc 1

1.Claude Nobs - Introduction by Claude Nobs (Live) [2024 Remaster]

2. No Lullaby (Live) [2024 Remaster]

3. Sweet Dream (Live) [2024 Remaster]

4. Skating Away (On the Thin Ice of the New Day) [Live] [2024 Remaster]

5. Jack-in-the-Green (Live) [2024 Remaster]

6. One Brown Mouse (Live) [2024 Remaster]

7. Heavy Horses (Live) [2024 Remaster]

8. A New Day Yesterday (Live) [2024 Remaster]

9. Flute Solo Improvisation / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Bouree (Medley) [Live] [2024 Remaster]

10. Living in the Past (Live)

11. Songs from the Wood (Live) [2024 Remaster]

12. No Lullaby (Live)

13. Sweet Dream (Live)

14. Heavy Horses (Live)

15. Botanic Man (Live)

16. 4.W.D (Low Ratio) [Live]

Disc 2

1. Thick As a Brick (Live) [2024 Remaster]

2.Hunting Girl (Live) [2024 Remaster]

3. Too Old to Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young to Die! (Live) [2024 Remaster]

4. Conundrum (Live) [2024 Remaster]

5. Minstrel In The Gallery (Live) [2024 Remaster]

6. Cross-Eyed Mary (Live) [2024 Remaster]

7. Quatrain (Live) [2024 Remaster]

8. Aqualung (Live) [2024 Remaster]

9. Locomotive Breath (Live) [2024 Remaster]

10. The Dambusters March (Live) [2024 Remaster]

11. Conundrum (Live)

12. Quatrain (Live)

13. The Dambusters March (Live)

Disc 3

1. Sweet Dream Fanfare (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

2. Sweet Dream (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

3. One Brown Mouse (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

4. Heavy Horses (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

5. Thick As a Brick (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

6. No Lullaby (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

7. Flute Solo Improvisation (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

8. Songs From the Wood (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

9. Quatrain (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

10. Aqualung (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

11. Locomotive Breath (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

12. The Dambusters March (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

13. A Single Man (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

14. Too Old to Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Old to Die! (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

15. My God (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

16. Cross-Eyed Mary (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978)

DVD 1

1. Claude Nobs - Introduction by Claude Nobs (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

2. No Lullaby (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

3. Sweet Dream (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

4. Skating Away (On the Thin Ice of the New Day) [Live] [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

5. Jack-in-the-Green (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

6. One Brown Mouse (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

7. Heavy Horses (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

8. A New Day Yesterday (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

9. Flute Solo Improvisation / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Bourée (Medley) [Live] [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

10. Living in the Past (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

11. Songs from the Wood (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

12. No lullaby (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

13. Sweet Dream (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

14. Heavy Horses (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

15. Botanic Man (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

16. 4.W.D (Low Ratio) [Live] [96/24 Stereo]

17. Claude Nobs - Introduction by Claude Nobs (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

18. No Lullaby (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

19. Sweet Dream (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

20. Skating Away (On the Thin Ice of the New Day) [Live] [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

21. Jack-in-the-Green (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

22. One Brown Mouse (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

23. Heavy Horses (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

24. A New Day Yesterday (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

25. Flute Solo Improvisation / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Bourée (Medley) [Live] [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

26. Living in the Past (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

27. Songs from the Wood (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

28. No lullaby (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

29. Sweet Dream (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

30. Heavy Horses (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

31. Botanic Man (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

32. 4.W.D (Low Ratio) [Live] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

33. No Lullaby (Live) [Flat Transfer]

34. Sweet Dream (Live) [Flat Transfer]

35. Skating Away (On the Thin Ice of the New Day) [Live] [Flat Transfer]

36. Jack-in-the-Green (Live) [Flat Transfer]

37. One Brown Mouse (Live) [Flat Transfer]

38. A New Day Yesterday (Live) [Flat Transfer]

39. Flute Solo Improvisation / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Bourée (Medley) [Live] [Flat Transfer]

40. Songs from the Wood (Live) [Flat Transfer]

41.Thick As A Brick (Live) [Flat Transfer]

DVD 2

1. Thick As A Brick (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

2. Hunting Girl (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

3. Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die! (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

4. Conundrum (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

5. Minstrel In The Gallery (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

6. Cross-Eyed Mary (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

7. Quatrain (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

8. Aqualung (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo] Locomotive Breath (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

9. The Dambusters March (Live) [2024 Remaster] [96/24 Stereo]

10. Conundrum (Live) [96/24 Stereo

11. Quatrain (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

12. The Dambusters March (Live) [96/24 Stereo]

13. Thick As A Brick (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

14. Hunting Girl (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

15. Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die! (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

16. Conundrum (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

17. Minstrel In The Gallery (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

18. Cross-Eyed Mary (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

19. Quatrain (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

20. Aqualung (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

21. Locomotive Breath (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

22. The Dambusters March (Live) [2024 Remaster] [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

23. Conundrum (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

24. Quatrain (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

25. The Dambusters March (Live) [DD & DTS 5.1 Surround]

26. Hunting Girl (Live) [Flat Transfer]

27. Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die! (Live) [Flat Transfer]

28. Conundrum (Live) [Flat Transfer]

29. Minstrel In The Gallery (Live) [Flat Transfer]

30. Cross-Eyed Mary (Live) [Flat Transfer]

31. Quatrain (Live) [Flat Transfer]

32. Aqualung (Live) [Flat Transfer]

33. Locomotive Breath (Live) [Flat Transfer]

34. The Dambusters March (Live) [Flat Transfer

DVD 3

1. Sweet Dream Fanfare (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

2. Sweet Dream (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

3. One Brown Mouse (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

4. Heavy Horses (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

5. Thick As A Brick (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

6. No Lullaby (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

7. Songs From The Wood (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

8. Quatrain (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

9. Aqualung (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

10. Locomotive Breath (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

11. The Dambusters March (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

12. A Single Man (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

13. Too Old Too Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Old To Die! (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

14. My God (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

15. Cross-Eyed Mary (Live at Madison Square Garden October 1978) (Music Video)

When it was first reissued on CD in 1990, Bursting Out was available as a double-disc CD in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, but as a single CD release in the United States, with three tracks (Quatrain, Sweet Dream and Conundrum) omitted to fit the 80 minutes CD length, while the double-disc 1990 CD version in the United Kingdom (and Europe) incorporated the first track for both discs (the Introductions) in the song that follows. In 2004, the complete album was released worldwide as a two-disc set with the Introductions as separate tracks.