Bluesy Finns Jess And The Ancient Ones are debuting their new video for In Levitating Secret Dreams exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Illustrated by Costin Chioreanu from Twilight 13 Media, the video is one hypnotic, hallucinogenic journey. Filled with every shade of purple and blue imaginable, it’s (as the song suggests) almost dreamlike while the infectious psychedelia washes over you.

Indulge yourself below.