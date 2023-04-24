JeGong premiere video for brand new single KurkOM

By Jerry Ewing
Experimental krautrock duo JeGong will release second album The Complex Inbetween in June

JeGong
(Image credit: Melanie Altanian)

Experimental Krautrock duo JeGong have premiered their brand new video for KurkOM which you can watch below.

KurkOM is the second single to be taken from The Complex Inbetween, the band's second album, which will be released tyhrough Pelagic Records on June 9.

Alongside the Krautrock tag, the band, who feature MONO drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla and Reto Mäder (Sum Of R, Ural Umbo) have been described as mixing post-rock, ambient and 70s synth prog.

"The adventures of Dofi our JeGong video protagonist continue," the band state. "Out exploring the wide world of 1968, this time he visits a single mother and realizes that there is no need for a man here - everyone is happy and the children are playing and content. So he decides to travel on and feels this visit as an important life experience and a place to rest before moving on to the next adventure...therefore he is happy too."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

JeGong

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

JeGong: The Complex Inbetween
1. Come To The Centre
2. Clear The Way
3. KurkOM
4. Night Screaming Moves
5. Former Wish
6. Focus Defocus
7. An Oval And A Star
8. We End Here - We Start Here

