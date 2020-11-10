Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience to return in 2021 with 97 dates

The award-winning Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience is to return to London in 2021.

The new production, based around Orson Welles’ legendary 1938 dramatisation of H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction novel about a Martian invasion, will features live actors, virtual and augmented realities, 5D effects, plus the recorded voices of Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward, Inglorious frontman Nathan James and Kaiser Chief’s Ricky Wilson set to Jeff Wayne’s 16 million-selling 1978 double album.

Visitors will meet a colourful cast of characters as they visit the Royal Observatory, sneak into a deserted house, and escape London on a boat down the Thames, whilst trying to survive the Martian invaders. Interactive holograms of Tom Brittney and Anna-Marie Wayne feature as George Herbert, The Journalist and Carrie, The Journalist’s wife.

With Herbert as your guide, visitors will be taken through a feature-length plot of 24 scenes with the challenge of covering a full kilometre of movie sets, as you duck, dodge and slide your way through the two-hour attack from the Martian forces.

Jeff Wayne joined forces with innovative digital entertainment company Layered Reality to re-imagine his musical version and create Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience, which opened in London in May 2019.

“My musical version of The War of The Worlds has now occupied a good part of my life,” says Wayne, “and I’ve been fortunate to see it grow in so many unexpected ways. TWOTW Experience is one of those, a different world of entertainment, led by a group of diversely talented people to bring this unusual production to life, since its opening in May 2019.

When the pandemic closed TWOTW Experience virtually over-night in March 2020, it was like so many others that instantly became threatened, with no real surety of when ‘normal’, or even close to ‘normal’, would return.

But during this long period, those at Layered Reality worked tirelessly to meet every criteria the government required to make our show COVID-secure. I am very grateful for their fortitude and determination, to now know that The Martians Are Coming…back! And with our collective teams, we’ll be returning with a new production that has pushed the levers of creatively even further.

No one would have believed!”

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience will run from March 4, 2021 to September 4, 2021. Tickets for the experience go on sale on November 20 .

There is an exclusive presale from 18 November for registered users only. Fans must pre-register for presale prior to 16 November.