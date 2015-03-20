Jeff Beck expands Live At Ronnie Scott’s package

Jeff Beck is to release an expanded version of his 2007 live package recorded at Ronnie Scott’s.

The 2CD/3LP Performing This Week…Live At Ronnie Scott’s – Special Edition is issued on June 1 via Eagle Rock and delivers full audio from the London shows for the first time, adding a pair of tracks with guest Eric Clapton as well as the full seven-song set with the rhythm and blues revival outfit The Big Town Playboys – previously only available on the 2009 companion Blu-ray release.

Guest appearances by Joss Stone and Imogen Heap are also featured, as they were on the original package, which won Beck a 2009 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Rock performance for his version of The Beatles classic A Day In The Life.

Following the five-night run, Beck explained how he approached preparing a setlist for such an intimate venue.

Beck said: “It was slightly modified from the big stage, in terms of length. We edited out some long-winded solos or extended them if they were too short, but mostly we just left out what we felt wasn’t appropriate for Ronnie’s.”

Performing This Week…Live At Ronnie Scott’s – Special Edition presents a snapshot of Beck’s career, from the Yardbirds to The Jeff Beck Group, solo success and beyond.

Beck’s formative years are the subject of last month’s release of the two-hour documentary entitled A Man For All Seasons: Jeff Beck In The 1960s.

The guitarist will play two weeks of solo shows in the States next month before re-teaming with ZZ Top to perform a series of rescheduled concerts from last autumn after bassist Dusty Hill injured his hip in a fall on the band’s tour bus.

The incident eventually forced the Texas trio to cancel dates and remain off the road until 2015 while Hill recovered from his injuries.

TRACKLIST

CD1

Beck’s Bolero Eternity’s Breath Stratus Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers Behind The Veil You Never Know Nadia Blast From The Past Led Boots Angels (Footsteps) Scatterbain Medley Pt 1: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Medley Pt 2: Brush With The Blues Space Boogie Big Block A Day In The Life Where Were You

CD2