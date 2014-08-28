ZZ Top cancel tour over Hill bus accident

ZZ Top have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their US tour with Jeff Beck after Dusty Hill was injured on the band's tour bus.

The bassist and vocalist sustained damage to his hip after falling aboard the bus on Tuesday night. They’ve said he requires “immediate attention” and, as a result, shows from now until September 13 have been called off.

But Jeff Beck, who’s been on the road with the Texan veterans, has salvaged three of the shows, which he’ll play on his own. Those take place tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Beck says: “We’re very disappointed not to continue this tour with ZZ Top. Our thoughts and best wishes are for Dusty to have a speedy recovery.”

Promoters have said they hope some of the other shows can be rescheduled in the near future, and they’ve asked fans to hold on to tickets for now.

The first shows of the tour, which kicked off earlier this month, were postponed while Hill underwent medical attention for kidney stones.

Meanwhile, bandmate Billy Gibbons features on a track taken from late blues icon Johnny Winter’s upcoming posthumous album Step Back – hear Where Can You Be below.