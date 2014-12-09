Jeff Beck 1960s film trailer launched

Jeff Beck’s formative era is the subject of a two-hour documentary that’s being trailed with a five-minute clip.

Entitled A Man For All Seasons: Jeff Beck In The 1960s, the title will be released on DVD soon and it’s available for pre-order now.

It features performance footage and new interviews with Yardbirds bandmates Jim McCarty and Chris Dreja along with collaborators, management and journalists. They discuss his early influences, band work, his brief solo pop career and the first incarnation of the Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart and Ron Wood.

Billed as “the first documentary to singularly focus on Beck’s career” it’s described as “a legitimate tribute and enthralling history.”