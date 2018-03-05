Jeff Beck announces outdoor London show

Jeff Beck has announced that he’ll take part in the Live At Chelsea Concert Series later this year.

The guitarist will play at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in West London – the home of the Chelsea Pensioners – on June 15, with tickets for the event set to go on sale from 10am on Friday (March 9).

The fourth annual London event will also see performances from Kaiser Chiefs on June 14, James Blunt on June 16 and Andrew Lloyd Webber on June 18.

A portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will go towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners as well as the maintenance of the Grade I listed site which has provided care to ex-military personnel since 1682.

Along with standard tickets for the show, there are various hospitality packages available.

Following the London performance, Beck will head out on tour across North America with Paul Rodgers and Heart’s Ann Wilson on the Stars Align Tour.

Find a full list of Beck’s tour dates below.

Jun 15: London Live At Chelsea Concert Series, UK

Jul 18: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 20: Los Angeles Five Point Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 22: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 24: Houston Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Jul 25: Dallas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jul 28: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 29: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jul 31: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 03: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 04: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 10: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 12: Holmdel P.N.C. Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 14: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 17: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 19: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 25: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 26: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

