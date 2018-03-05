Watch Foo Fighters’ John Lennon/Van Halen mash-up

Foo Fighters played a mash-up of John Lennon’s Imagine and Van Halen’s Jump at their recent show in Curitiba, Brazil.
Keyboardist Rami Jaffee began playing the familiar opening chords to Lennon’s classic 1971 track, with frontman Dave Grohl taking everyone in the audience by surprise by singing the lyrics to Van Halen’s hit 1984 song.
The Foos also posted rehearsal footage of the mash-up, which was inspired by DJ Mighty Mike, who originally brought both tracks together back in 2010.
Foo Fighters said: “Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good. See you out there (I’ll learn the words by then, I swear).
“Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado. Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too.”
Mike then shared the clip on Facebook, saying: “Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just covered my 2010 mashup between Lennon and Van Halen and they thank me in the credits! Now I can die peacefully!”
Foo Fighters have one date remaining on their South American tour. They’ll return to the North America for further dates in support of their latest studio album Concrete And Gold. Find a full list of their live dates below.
