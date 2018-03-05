Trending

Watch Foo Fighters’ John Lennon/Van Halen mash-up

By Classic Rock  

Foo Fighters sing Van Halen’s Jump along to the music of John Lennon’s Imagine at their show in Curitiba, Brazil

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters played a mash-up of John Lennon’s Imagine and Van Halen’s Jump at their recent show in Curitiba, Brazil.

Keyboardist Rami Jaffee began playing the familiar opening chords to Lennon’s classic 1971 track, with frontman Dave Grohl taking everyone in the audience by surprise by singing the lyrics to Van Halen’s hit 1984 song.

The Foos also posted rehearsal footage of the mash-up, which was inspired by DJ Mighty Mike, who originally brought both tracks together back in 2010.

Foo Fighters said: “Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good. See you out there (I’ll learn the words by then, I swear).

“Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado. Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too.”

Mike then shared the clip on Facebook, saying: “Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just covered my 2010 mashup between Lennon and Van Halen and they thank me in the credits! Now I can die peacefully!”

Foo Fighters have one date remaining on their South American tour. They’ll return to the North America for further dates in support of their latest studio album Concrete And Gold. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 7:00PMVelezBuenos Aires, Argentina
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMAustin 360Austin, United States
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCynthia Woods AmphitheaterHouston, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMStarplexDallas, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMCentury Link CenterBossier City, United States
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMMid-Florida AmphitheatreTampa, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMPerfect Vodka AmphitheaterWest Palm Beach, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia State StadiumAtlanta, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMWelcome To RockvilleJacksonville, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRupp ArenaLexington, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PMFedex ForumMemphis, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMBridgestone ArenaNashville, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRock im Park (1-3 June)Nuremberg, Germany
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRock am Ring (1-3 June)Nuremberg, Germany
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PMUlleviGoteborg, Sweden
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:30PMTrabrennbahn BahrenfeldHamburg, Germany
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PMSportspaleis AntwerpAntwerp, Belgium
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMSTADE DE SUISSEBerne, Switzerland
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PMVisarno ArenaFlorence, Italy
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PMPinkpop FestivalLandgraaf, Netherlands
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 11:59PMBase Aérienne 217BrÉtigny Sur Orge, France
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PMEtihad StadiumManchester, United Kingdom
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMLondon StadiumLondon, England
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PMLondon StadiumLondon, England
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PMBb&T PavilionCamden, United States
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PMRBC Bluesfest (July 5-15)Ottawa, Canada
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PMRogers CenterToronto, Canada
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthwell Health @ Jones Beach TheaterWantagh, United States
Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMadison Square GardenNew York, United States
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 7:00PMMadison Square GardenNew York, United States
Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PMPPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh, United States
Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PMFenway ParkBoston, United States
Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PMFenway ParkBoston, United States
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 7:00PMBLOSSOM MUSIC CENTERCuyahoga Falls, United States
Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PMRuoff Home Mortgage Music CenterIndianapolis, United States
Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 7:00PMWrigley FieldChicago, United States
Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PMWrigley FieldChicago, United States
Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PMSafeco FieldSeattle, United States
Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 7:00PMRogers PlaceEdmonton, Canada
Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 7:00PMScotiabank SaddledomeCalgary, Canada
Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PMPepsi Live at Rogers ArenaVancouver, Canada
Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PMModa CenterPortland, United States
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PMSAP CenterSan Jose, United States
Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 12:30PMCal Jam 18San Bernardino, United States
Monday, October 8, 2018 at 7:00PMTalking Stick Resort ArenaPhoenix, United States
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PMPEPSI CENTERDenver, United States
Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PMSprint CenterKansas City, United States
Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PMScottrade CenterSt Louis, United States
Monday, October 15, 2018 at 7:00PMLittle Caesars ArenaDetroit, United States
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 7:00PMWisconsin Entertainment and Sports CenterMilwaukee, United States
Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PMXCEL Energy CenterSt Paul, United States

37 things you never knew about Foo Fighters

How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold