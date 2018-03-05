Watch Foo Fighters’ John Lennon/Van Halen mash-up

Foo Fighters played a mash-up of John Lennon’s Imagine and Van Halen’s Jump at their recent show in Curitiba, Brazil.

Keyboardist Rami Jaffee began playing the familiar opening chords to Lennon’s classic 1971 track, with frontman Dave Grohl taking everyone in the audience by surprise by singing the lyrics to Van Halen’s hit 1984 song.

The Foos also posted rehearsal footage of the mash-up, which was inspired by DJ Mighty Mike, who originally brought both tracks together back in 2010.

Foo Fighters said: “Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good. See you out there (I’ll learn the words by then, I swear).

“Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado. Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too.”

Mike then shared the clip on Facebook, saying: “Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just covered my 2010 mashup between Lennon and Van Halen and they thank me in the credits! Now I can die peacefully!”

Foo Fighters have one date remaining on their South American tour. They’ll return to the North America for further dates in support of their latest studio album Concrete And Gold. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Velez Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Austin 360 Austin, United States Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Cynthia Woods Amphitheater Houston, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Starplex Dallas, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Century Link Center Bossier City, United States Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Mid-Florida Amphitheatre Tampa, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Perfect Vodka Amphitheater West Palm Beach, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia State Stadium Atlanta, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Welcome To Rockville Jacksonville, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Rupp Arena Lexington, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Fedex Forum Memphis, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Bridgestone Arena Nashville, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock im Park (1-3 June) Nuremberg, Germany Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock am Ring (1-3 June) Nuremberg, Germany Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Ullevi Goteborg, Sweden Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:30PM Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld Hamburg, Germany Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Sportspaleis Antwerp Antwerp, Belgium Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM STADE DE SUISSE Berne, Switzerland Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Visarno Arena Florence, Italy Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Pinkpop Festival Landgraaf, Netherlands Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 11:59PM Base Aérienne 217 BrÉtigny Sur Orge, France Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Etihad Stadium Manchester, United Kingdom Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM London Stadium London, England Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PM London Stadium London, England Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Bb&T Pavilion Camden, United States Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PM RBC Bluesfest (July 5-15) Ottawa, Canada Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Rogers Center Toronto, Canada Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, United States Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Madison Square Garden New York, United States Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Madison Square Garden New York, United States Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, United States Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Fenway Park Boston, United States Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Fenway Park Boston, United States Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 7:00PM BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER Cuyahoga Falls, United States Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Indianapolis, United States Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Wrigley Field Chicago, United States Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Wrigley Field Chicago, United States Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Safeco Field Seattle, United States Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Rogers Place Edmonton, Canada Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Canada Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Moda Center Portland, United States Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PM SAP Center San Jose, United States Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 12:30PM Cal Jam 18 San Bernardino, United States Monday, October 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, United States Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PM PEPSI CENTER Denver, United States Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Sprint Center Kansas City, United States Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Scottrade Center St Louis, United States Monday, October 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Little Caesars Arena Detroit, United States Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center Milwaukee, United States Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PM XCEL Energy Center St Paul, United States

