This great JBL Charge 5 speaker is waterproof, dustproof, super-portable and, best of all, up to 33% off for Cyber Monday

JBL can usually be relied on to to provide decent quality portable speakers for when you want to have music on the go, whether it's in your garden, by a lovely pool on holiday somewhere or in the wilderness on a big ol' adventure. Now, thanks to this great Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can bag their very decent Charge 5 speaker for up to 33% off, making it just $119.95 (was $179.95), or £129 (was £179.99). If you're buying from the UK, make sure you're quick as Cyber Monday deals are only active for a few more hours at this point.

JBL Charge 5 speaker deal: w̶a̶s̶ $̶1̶7̶9̶.9̶5̶, now $119.95

The JBL Charge 5 is waterproof, dustproof, has an impressively long lasting battery life at 20 hours on full charge and is easily small enough to chuck in your bag or backpack for when you want to use it on the move. And best of all: it's now officially cheaper! Get yours now while you can before Cyber Monday ends.

We've included a number of JBL speakers in our round-ups of the best portable audio equipment over recent years, and they always rank well for loudness, audio quality and convenience. The JBL Charge 5 absolutely ticks all of those boxes and looks perfect for bringing on tour with you wherever the road may take you, thanks to it being both waterproof and, in an improvement from its predecessor the JBL Charge 4, dustproof. You'll have to go some way to messing it up, is what we're saying. It also has a great battery life: 20 hours from four hours of charge.

It's also brilliantly portable with its dimensions coming in at 22.3 x 9.4 x 9.7 cm, making it easy to slip into your bag when you're popping out somewhere for the day, or chucking in your luggage if you're going on holiday. Need more convincing? It comes in a load of different colours! Some of them are just a snatch pricier than others, but who can argue with that fetching pink tinge, or that badass camo look?

If you're on a slightly stricter budget but still like the look of JBL's speakers, you can grab the JBL FLIP 5 for $69.95 (previously $129.95), or £81.95 (down from £99.99). Or, if you're in the UK and willing to spend big, we highly recommend Curry's deal for the excellent JBL Boombox 3, which has a whopping £150 sliced off its price, now available for £349 (previously £499).

