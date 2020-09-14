Jason Momoa jamming with Primus’ Les Claypool is a pure and beautiful thing to see

Jason Momoa is getting excellent value from the Fender bass he received as a gift for his 41st birthday.

Having previously displayed his four-string skills by banging out a more-than-passable version of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ take on Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground, the Game Of Thrones / Aquaman star has further enhanced his rock credentials by jamming with Primus frontman / bassist Les Claypool.

Momoa recently visited Claypool at his winery, and the two man had “a grand ol’ time” according to Claypool, who posted footage of their encounter on his Instagram account. The Primus man can be seen teaching Momoa the bass line to My Name Is Mud - “I need this shit in my life!” Momoa gushes - and the pair are also filmed getting funky in a jam room, with Momoa throwing down in impressive style.

@prideofgypsies came out to visit and we had ourselves a grand ol’ time. @claypoolcellars Les Ler Tim A photo posted by @primusville on Sep 11, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

@primusville @claypoolcellars I AM MADLY IN LOVE WITH THIS OHANA. mahalo nui loa for taking us in and sharing your home. truly been the most amazing week so many beautiful things to come creating some amazing works of art with friends can’t wait to share our stories. #ontheroam. aloha j Jason Momoa A photo posted by @prideofgypsies on Sep 12, 2020 at 8:01pm PDT

Game Of Thrones star Momoa has long declared himself a devoted metal fan, appearing as Ozzy Osbourne in a trailer for the Double O’s Scary Little Green Men single, channelling Tool for his role as Aquaman and recruiting the singer from Archspire to help him perfect his death growl on sci-fi series See.