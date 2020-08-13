Watch Jason Momoa bust out some Red Hot Chili Peppers on his brand new bass

Nicolas Cage might be Hollywood’s most metal actor, but he’s got some serious competition from Jason Momoa.

The Game Of Thrones star is a dyed-in-the-wool metal fan, appearing as Ozzy Osbourne in a trailer for the Double O’s Scary Little Green Men single, channelling Tool for his role as Aquaman and recruiting the singer from Archspire to help him perfect his death growl on sci-fi series See.

Now he’s sealed his rock’n’roll credentials by busting out some Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bass.

Momoa received a custom-made Fender Precision Bass for his 41st birthday and celebrated by picking it up and spontaneously playing a burst of the Chilis’ 1989 cover of Stevie Wonder’s funk classic Higher Ground.

We’ve got to admit - the sight of Khal Drogo doing his best Flea impression is fairly impressive. Check it out for yourself below.