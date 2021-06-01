Jane Weaver shares new video for Solarised and UK tour dates

Jane Weaver has released a new single from her album, Flock. The extended version of Solarised is accompanied by a retro-futuristic video that sees Weaver armed with an all-female skate crew as they take to the rink.
Weaver tells Prog of the dystopian disco track, “It was one of those songs that I kept writing in my head. I was thinking, ‘I really should do that song because it won’t go away and keeps popping up.’ Remember me!
"It’s from a different angle, writing metaphorically about my experiences and what’s going on in my life. It’s pretty uncomfortable, really. Not that my life’s uncomfortable, but it’s strange to be writing about myself and not somebody cooler!”
Weaver is set to tour the UK and Ireland this November with further shows booked for early 2022. Check out the tour dates so far below.
Jane Weaver UK and Ireland tour dates, 2021-2022
2021
Aug 07: London South Facing Festival
Sep 02-05: Salisbury End Of The Road Festival
Oct 30: Reading Beat Connection, South Street Arts Centre
Nov 02: Stockton The Georgian Theatre
Nov 03: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Nov 05: Birmingham Hare & Hounds
Nov 06: Manchester Gorilla
Nov 07: London Village Underground
Nov 08: Glasgow King Tuts,
2022
Jan 28: Dublin Whelans, Ireland
Jan 29: Belfast Black Box
Jan 31: Cambridge The Portland Rooms
Feb 02: Portsmouth Wedgewood Room
Feb 03: Bristol Thekla
Feb 04: Margate Elsewhere
Feb 05: Norwich Arts Centre
Feb 06: Brighton Chalk
Feb 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Feb 09: Newcastle The Cluny
Feb 11: Liverpool District
Feb 12: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Feb 13: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Jun 19: Cheshire Delamere Forest