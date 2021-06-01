Jane Weaver shares new video for Solarised and UK tour dates

Jane Weaver has released a new single from her album, Flock. The extended version of Solarised is accompanied by a retro-futuristic video that sees Weaver armed with an all-female skate crew as they take to the rink.

Weaver tells Prog of the dystopian disco track, “It was one of those songs that I kept writing in my head. I was thinking, ‘I really should do that song because it won’t go away and keeps popping up.’ Remember me!

"It’s from a different angle, writing metaphorically about my experiences and what’s going on in my life. It’s pretty uncomfortable, really. Not that my life’s uncomfortable, but it’s strange to be writing about myself and not somebody cooler!”

Weaver is set to tour the UK and Ireland this November with further shows booked for early 2022. Check out the tour dates so far below.

2021

Aug 07: London South Facing Festival

Sep 02-05: Salisbury End Of The Road Festival

Oct 30: Reading Beat Connection, South Street Arts Centre

Nov 02: Stockton The Georgian Theatre

Nov 03: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Nov 05: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Nov 06: Manchester Gorilla

Nov 07: London Village Underground

Nov 08: Glasgow King Tuts,

2022

Jan 28: Dublin Whelans, Ireland

Jan 29: Belfast Black Box

Jan 31: Cambridge The Portland Rooms

Feb 02: Portsmouth Wedgewood Room

Feb 03: Bristol Thekla

Feb 04: Margate Elsewhere

Feb 05: Norwich Arts Centre

Feb 06: Brighton Chalk

Feb 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 09: Newcastle The Cluny

Feb 11: Liverpool District

Feb 12: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Feb 13: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Jun 19: Cheshire Delamere Forest