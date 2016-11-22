Metallica success is good for us all says Anthrax’s Frank Bello

The global success of latest Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is good for everyone in metal, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello has argued.

His comments come just after Metallica confirmed their 10th record had achieved remarkable results across the planet.

James Hetfield and co thanked fans for a launch weekend that included an intimate performance in London and their first-ever BBC session. Last week they were confirmed as the most-streamed metal band on Earth.

Metallica said: “Word has gotten to us that Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is number one in a staggering 57 countries, top three in 75 countries and top five in 105 countries. We’re not even sure we can name 105 countries!”

The band added: “What an insane, awesome ride it’s been. We are stunned, beyond grateful and truly appreciative that not only have Metallica fans embraced Hardwired…To Self-Destruct beyond our wildest expectations – but more importantly, we’re proud to see that hard rock and metal is still viable and matters in 2016 so to many people.”

Meanwhile, Bello tells The Strombo Show: “Any Metallica is great for all of us. Put that into the market and it makes people open up and listen to metal.

“That’s really important for all of us – it trickles down.”

Bandmate Scott Ian adds of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct: “I really dig the vibe.

“For me, it’s weird, because anything I say might be taken the wrong way. But I love the direction.”

Anthrax tour the UK and Europe in February, playing classic album Among The Living in full. Metallica continue to add dates to their WorldWired tour, and they’re the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Feb 09: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 10: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 14: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 15: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 16: Newcastle Northumbria University, UK

Feb 17: Norwich UEA, UK

Feb 19: Utrecht Rhonda, Netherlands

Feb 20: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium

Feb 21: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Feb 22: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 24: Nurnberg Lowensaal, Germany

Feb 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 27: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 01: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Mar 03: Umea House Of Metal Fest, Sweden

Mar 04: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 06: Copenhagen AmaGermany Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Mar 08: Frankfurt Batschschkapp, Germany

Mar 09: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Mar 13: Vienna Rena, Austria

Mar 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Mar 16: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France