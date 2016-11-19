Watch Metallica’s intimate album launch show

Metallica’s intimate album launch show in London last night is available for viewing.
The performance in the House Of Vans venue was streamed live across the world as Metallica celebrated the release of 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
It followed the drip-feeding of videos for every track on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.
The band delivered a 15-song set starting with a cover of Budgie’s Breadfan and including new tracks Atlas, Rise!, Moth Into Flame and Hardwired alongside some of their classics.
Frontman James Hetfield told the crowd: “Metallica’s here. Happy birthday Hardwired To Self-Destruct! You come here to have some fun, you come here to kick some ass, you came here to get some shit out of you, you come here to sweat and sing loud.”
The band continue to add dates to their WorldWired tour, set to expand across 2017. Metallica are the cover stars of the new edition of Metal Hammer – out now in print and via TeamRock+.
Metallica: House Of Vans setlist
- Breadfan
- The Four Horsemen
- Battery
- Sad But True
- Fade To Black
- Atlas, Rise!
- Harvester Of Sorrow
- Moth Into Flame
- One
- Master Of Puppets
- For Whom The Bell Tolls
- Enter Sandman
- Whiskey In The Jar
- Hardwired
- Seek & Destroy
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile
