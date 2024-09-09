“Music is sacred.” Jack White announces three intimate 'pop up' shows in the UK this coming weekend

Jack White will play three intimate UK club shows this coming weekend.

Announced this morning, September 9, the shows will take place in London, Liverpool, and Brighton, with tickets going on sale to 'vault members' tomorrow (September 10) at 10am, and a general on-sale following at 1pm.



The mini-tour will call at:

Sep 13: London Islington Assembly Hall

Sep 14: Liverpool O2 Academy

Sep 15: Brighton Chalk

You can sign up here for a shot at getting tickets.



White recently revealed that he wouldn't be announcing tour dates in the traditional fashion, but would announce shows “as close to the show date as possible.”, adding “some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning.” He also suggested that he and his band would “mostly be playing at small clubs, backyard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.”



In a poetic conclusion to his Instagram post, White continued, “I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit if the desire strikes me. I’m looking for that cool breeze you know?

“Lots of love and rock and roll to you all and you are blessed for giving that love to others, we hope that we see you out on the road soon, if not let’s get coffee and a slice of pie sometime? Music is sacred.”

The spontaneous nature of the No Name tour is in keeping with the Detroit-born musician's unusual release strategy for his new album No Name.

The album made headlines in July when staff at White's Third Man Records shops slipped 'white label' copies of the record, with no information about what was actually on the vinyl, into the bags of customers, alongside their purchases.

A statement subsequently announcing an 'official' release on August 2 noted, “With the surprise unveiling of No Name, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19th, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art.”