Italian proggers Armonite release new album tomorrow...

Armonite - And The Stars Above The March Of The Stars

Next Ride

District Red

Plaza De Espana

Clouds Collide

Blue Curacao

By Heart

Freaks

By The Waters Of Babylon

The Usual Drink

What's The Rush?

Ghosts

A Playful Day (for String Quartet)

The Fire Dancer (for Piano Solo)

Italian prog rockers Armonite will release their second album, And The Stars Above, through Cleopatra Records tomorrow, May 25.

The instrumental band, who worked with Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin on their 2016 debut The Sun I Each New Day, comprise of composer Paolo Fosso and violinist Jacopo Bigi, have a sound that allies itself to film soundtracks.

"Working with Cleopatra has been great”, Fosso tells Prog. “They're skilled and competent, I'm sure they will take Armonite to the next level. I've always been a great lover of movies and videogames, I was just moving forward to the composition of soundtrack music, so this collaboration comes right on cue

“We're confident this is going to be a great release, with a rather peculiar view. The Sun is New Each Day had a heavy compact sound... And The Stars Above is groovy, with different vibes across a bunch of genres. There's something indie in this new sound that we've never explored before and it's kind of sexy for us!”