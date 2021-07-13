Iron Maiden’s latest video teaser reveals writing on the wall and not much else

No sooner have Iron Maiden extended an invitation to fans to join them on July 15 for Belshazzar’s Feast, whatever that might entail, than they’ve released a new 14-second video message showing a skeletal hand tearing down a Belshazzar’s Feast poster from a brick wall to reveal the spray-painted letters WOTW beneath.

What can it all mean?

For those who haven’t been following the saga, the British metal legends have recently been teasing fans with cryptic clues hinting at the delivery of new music, with online sleuths spotting that a T-shirt worn by Bruce Dickinson during a Sky TV interview (and also worn by Maiden super-fan Frank Turner at the Download Pilot festival) referenced Belshazzar’s Feast, a tale related in the Old Testament’s Book Of Daniel, known as the story of the Writing On The Wall.

In a video message released yesterday (July 12), Dickinson stated: “July the fifteenth. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast… But your mum can’t come!”

What exactly is being planned for said ‘feast’ that our mothers wouldn’t wish to see? Is the invitation still open now? Is the guest list closed?

This is all getting very tense, to be honest.