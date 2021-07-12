Iron Maiden offer invitation to Belshazzar’s Feast on July 15

Iron Maiden have officially extended an invitation to fans to join them on July 15 for Belshazzar’s Feast, with the release of a new video featuring frontman Bruce Dickinson.

The British metal legends have been teasing fans with cryptic clues hinting at the delivery of new music, with online sleuths spotting that a T-shirt worn by Bruce Dickinson during a Sky TV interview (and also worn by Maiden super-fan Frank Turner at the Download Pilot festival) referenced Belshazzar’s Feast, a tale related in the Old Testament’s Book Of Daniel, known as the story of the Writing On The Wall. This also tied in with the appearance of mysterious posters at the festival.

(Image credit: Edwin Mc Fee Twitter)

Maiden’s new video features Dickinson, wearing the same T-shirt, on the balcony of what looks like an empty theatre. His message echoes the words on those posters:

“July the fifteenth. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast… But your mum can’t come!”

Whether all this teasing is a prelude to the release of an album, a one-off single, or something entirely different - perhaps Maiden are launching their own bespoke food delivery service in the style of Deliveroo? - will doubtless be unveiled later this week.

We. Are. Ready.