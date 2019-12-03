Iron Maiden’s Eddie joins Funko’s Pop! Rocks range

Toy manufacturer Funko have been adding some of the world’s best-loved musicians to their Pop! Rocks range over the last few years.

Artists including Def Leppard, Rob Zombie, Kiss, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Lemmy, Ozzy Osbourne, Johnny Rotten, Dee Dee and Johnny Ramone, Babymetal, Kurt Cobain, Elton John and the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia have all graced the lineup.

But there’s been someone missing from the action – not a musician, but one of rock’s most recognisable characters. That’s right – it’s Iron Maiden mascot Eddie. Thankfully, the team at Funko have decided to right this wrong and they’ll be releasing four flavours of Eddie in the not too distant future.

The four figures take their inspiration from the first four Iron Maiden albums, so prepare for Pop! Iron Maiden Eddie, Pop! Killers Eddie, Pop! Number Of The Beast Eddie, and Pop! Piece Of Mind Eddie.

There’s no release date yet, but let’s hope they’re out in time for Christmas. Check out all four below.

Last week, it was revealed that Maiden had teamed up with West Ham United for the Die With Your Boots On collaboration which sees the band's logo represented on the shirts of the Premier League side.

Iron Maiden will extend The Legacy Of The Beast tour into 2020 and will also headline the UK’s Download festival next summer.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Funko) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Funko) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Funko) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Funko)

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour

May 01: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 05: BrisbanecEntertainment Centre, Australia

May 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan

Jun 09: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany

Jun 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany

Jun 13: Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jul 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Jul 11: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jul 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain