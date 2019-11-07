Iron Maiden extend The Legacy Of The Beast tour into 2020

Iron Maiden have extended The Legacy Of The Beast tour into 2020.

The band had previously been confirmed as headliners for the UK’s Download festival in June next year – but they've just added a bunch of new dates which will take place in Australia, Japan, Europe and Russia.

They’ll be joined in Australia by special guests Killswitch Engage, while Airbourne, Alter Bridge, Avatar, Disturbed, Within Temptation and Lord Of The Lost will join Maiden on select dates across Europe.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says: "We’ve had a fantastic time on the Legacy tour so far, and the reaction everywhere to the stage show and all the crazy props – and Eddie – I get to play with has been phenomenal.

"The whole band has been having such fun we’re really excited to bring this production back out on the road next year.”

Find a list of dates below.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery have released a new collection of Trooper beer to mark the news that 25 million pints of the amber nectar have been poured since it launched in 2013.

Trooper: The Collection includes the core range of Trooper, Sun And Steel and Light Brigade, along with three limited editions: Trooper 666, which first arrived in 2015, Red ’N’ Black which debuted in 2016, and 2017’s Hallowed.

Two bottles of each are included in the box, which has been designed to look like an equipment case.

Trooper brand manager Sam Kennerley says: “Is there any better way to celebrate 25 million pints sold of Trooper than by releasing all of our beers in one collection for the very first time?

“We are asked daily when we are going to be re-releasing certain beers, so this is an opportunity for fans to get their hands on every beer in our collection to date!”

The box set of beers is available to pre-order through Amazon. Find details below.

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour

May 01: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 05: BrisbanecEntertainment Centre, Australia

May 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan

Jun 09: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany

Jun 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany

Jun 13: Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jul 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Jul 11: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jul 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Iron Maiden: Trooper - The Collection

