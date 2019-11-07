Iron Maiden extend The Legacy Of The Beast tour into 2020

Iron Maiden have extended The Legacy Of The Beast tour into 2020.
The band had previously been confirmed as headliners for the UK’s Download festival in June next year – but they've just added a bunch of new dates which will take place in Australia, Japan, Europe and Russia.
They’ll be joined in Australia by special guests Killswitch Engage, while Airbourne, Alter Bridge, Avatar, Disturbed, Within Temptation and Lord Of The Lost will join Maiden on select dates across Europe.
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says: "We’ve had a fantastic time on the Legacy tour so far, and the reaction everywhere to the stage show and all the crazy props – and Eddie – I get to play with has been phenomenal.
"The whole band has been having such fun we’re really excited to bring this production back out on the road next year.”
Find a list of dates below.
Meanwhile, Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery have released a new collection of Trooper beer to mark the news that 25 million pints of the amber nectar have been poured since it launched in 2013.
Trooper: The Collection includes the core range of Trooper, Sun And Steel and Light Brigade, along with three limited editions: Trooper 666, which first arrived in 2015, Red ’N’ Black which debuted in 2016, and 2017’s Hallowed.
Two bottles of each are included in the box, which has been designed to look like an equipment case.
Trooper brand manager Sam Kennerley says: “Is there any better way to celebrate 25 million pints sold of Trooper than by releasing all of our beers in one collection for the very first time?
“We are asked daily when we are going to be re-releasing certain beers, so this is an opportunity for fans to get their hands on every beer in our collection to date!”
The box set of beers is available to pre-order through Amazon. Find details below.
- Discover EMP’s huge range of Iron Maiden merch
- Buy Iron Maiden beer & more!
- Black Friday 2019 record player deals - find the best discounts
- Black Friday 2019 vinyl deals: Where to find the biggest bargains
Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour
May 01: Perth RAC Arena, Australia
May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 05: BrisbanecEntertainment Centre, Australia
May 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan
May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan
May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan
Jun 09: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany
Jun 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany
Jun 13: Download Festival, UK
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium
Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia
Jul 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia
Jul 11: Paris La Defense, France
Jul 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jul 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal
Jul 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain
Iron Maiden: Trooper - The Collection
Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery are celebrating selling 25 million pints of Trooper beer since its launch in 2013 with this 12 bottle pack. Six different beers are included, so there's plenty to share as the festive season approaches.View Deal
Iron Maiden: A Matter Of Life And Death - Collector’s Edition
The latest Collector’s Edition in Iron Maiden’s Studio Collection Remastered series comes with a 1:24 scale figure of Eddie and a bonus patch.View Deal