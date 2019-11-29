Iron Maiden and West Ham United announce kit collaboration

Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris is a well-known supporter of Premier League outfit West Ham United – and today, the bassist has helped launch a special collaboration between the band and the club.

The Die With Your Boots On partnership sees the famous Iron Maiden logo emblazoned on front of the West Ham shirt – and Harris, who regularly sports the team colours onstage, is delighted.

He says: “I went to see West Ham play against Newcastle when I was nine and my mate was 10. We jumped on a bus and went to the game, and they won 4-3 and that was it. I was hooked!”

As for the kit itself, Harris says: “I think it’s brilliant. I really love that version and colour of the crest, and that old classic kind of kit. It’s a modern shape but with a retro design, and I like that. Up the Irons!”

The bassist launched the kit, which is available to buy from the club’s website, beside Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, who adds: “Iron Maiden are a huge icon back home in South America and it’s great for fans of West Ham and the band to be able to show their support for both!”

As for how the collaboration came about, West Ham’s licensing manager Tracey Stratton takes up the story.

“One weekend last summer, our club shop was inundated with rock fans from all across the globe, and we realised that Iron Maiden were playing two sold out shows at the O2,” Stratton says.

“It makes perfect sense to launch this collaboration, and with Steve’s passion for it and attention to detail it has been amazing.”

Earlier this month, Iron Maiden revealed they were extending The Legacy Of The Beast tour into 2020. They’ll also headline the UK’s Download festival next summer.

(Image credit: John McMurtrie)

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour

May 01: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 05: BrisbanecEntertainment Centre, Australia

May 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan

Jun 09: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany

Jun 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany

Jun 13: Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jul 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Jul 11: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jul 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain