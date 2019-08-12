Rob Zombie joins the Funko Pop! Rocks lineup

Rob Zombie like you've never seen him before

Toy manufacturer Funko have previously released Pop! Rocks figures of a host of musical icons.

Kiss, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Lemmy, Ozzy Osbourne, Johnny Rotten, Dee Dee and Johnny Ramone, Babymetal, along with Kurt Cobain, Elton John and the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia have all been immortalised in the range – and it’s set to get a bit more Zombie shaped later this year.

Yes, Rob Zombie is the latest addition to the lineup, with the news coming just weeks after a trailer was released for the musician and filmmaker’s latest flick 3 From Hell – the third and final part of his trilogy that began with House Of 1000 Corpses in 2001 and continued with the 2004 movie The Devil’s Rejects.

Zombie himself broke the news on Instagram, showing a picture of the model with the caption: “Guess who is now a Funko Pop!? Yep, this guy. Coming soon!"

Zombie, who is poised to reveal further details on the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, is currently on the road on The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour with Marilyn Manson.