Iron Maiden thank fans for Legacy Of The Beast shows

Iron Maiden have released a video to thank fans for their support on the Legacy Of The Beast tour.

They recently wrapped up the run of dates – named after the band’s mobile game and comic book of the same name – with a set at London’s O2 Arena, with the new video showing live footage alongside messages from band members.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson says: “I would like to go on for another couple of months. It’s gone so fast. I can’t believe we are 38 shows done – 750,000 people played to and the reviews and the reaction have just been incredible.

“I’m incredibly proud of the band, and the crew that help us and put this whole thing together – an incredible team effort and, of course, the team also involves the audience.”

Drummer Nicko McBrain adds: “I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, you have made this tour absolutely amazingly incredibly special for myself – and the rest of the guys have all had the best time as well.”

Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Metal Hammer attended Iron Maiden’s show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena, calling it “an experience that no artist can match.”