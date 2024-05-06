Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris to play intimate fundraising concert with British Lion this month

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris’s British Lion side-project have announced an intimate show to raise money for a small venue in the UK.

The concert, which will take place at The Booking Hall in Dover on May 21, hopes to save the venue as the building that houses it is put up for sale.

British Lion will be supported by musician Tony Moore, who previously played with Harris as an Iron Maiden member in the 1970s.

Marketing materials explain: “The owner of the Old Harbour Station which houses The Booking Hall Dover is putting the property up for sale.

“This puts the future of The Booking Hall music venue at immediate threat as there is no guarantee the venue could keep operating under new ownership.

“The likeliest outcome would be that the building would be purchased by developers, meaning no more music venue.”

Stuart Cameron, of The Booking Hall, comments: “It’s fantastic to welcome back to the venue British Lion for a fundraiser show to help us purchase the Old Harbour Station.

“The amount of support the venue has received since announcing our [The Booking Hall and Music Venue Trust] plans to purchase the building and secure the presence of a live music venue forever in Dover, has been overwhelming at times. None more so than when Steve Harris and his team reached out to offer their services free of charge, so that all funds can go straight into making the purchase a reality!

“Also performing on the same evening is Tony Moore, another Iron Maiden legend.

“We can’t thank British Lion, Steve and his team, and Tony Moore enough. It’s incredible to see that our little venue in Dover can get such amazing support from such industry veterans.”

British Lion have also announced a short, intimate European tour.

The band will return to the Cart & Horses in London on May 20, before playing Portugal’s Moto Clube Festival on July 20 and the Sala Custom club in Seville, Spain, on July 21.

When British Lion played the Cart & Horses in January, Metal Hammer journalist Alexander Milas gave the night a perfect five-star review.

Milas called the concert “testament to the love for the live stage and the lifelong commitment of the man on bass to deliver for his fans every night be the gig big or small, wherever, wherever they are”.

Full details of British Lion’s upcoming tour are available below.

British Lion 2024 tour:

May 20: London Cart & Horses, UK

May 21: Dover The Booking Hall, UK

Jul 20: Faro Moto Clube Festival, Portugal

Jul 21: Sevile Sala Custom, Spain

Get tickets.