Tool dress up as Led Zeppelin for Halloween and cover No Quarter

For Tool’s Halloween bash, the alt metal titans performed Led Zeppelin’s No Quarter dressed as the legendary rock band themselves.

Headlining the Monster Mash Music Fest in Tempe, Arizona, Tool took the fancy dress element of All Hallow’s Eve to a new level. Launching into a cover of No Quarter (which originally featured on the band’s Salival box set), Maynard and co. channelled the 1960s for their Page, Bonham, Plant and Jones get-up.

Check out the fan footage below:

Frontman Maynard James Keenan posted his Robert Plant outfit to Instagram, which we’ve gotta admit is pretty cool.

