Iron Maiden are lagging behind Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Soundgarden and more in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote

Iron Maiden are currently sixth in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote, meaning they’ll miss the final ballot if standings remain the same before the vote closes.

The metal legends have more than 86,000 votes at the time of writing, but they’re trailing Willie Nelson (91020 votes), Warren Zevon (92785 votes), Soundgarden (92901 votes), George Michael (118152 votes) and Cyndi Lauper (120617 votes).

The convoluted Hall Of Fame voting system means the top five bands on the fan vote leaderboard will go on to make up the ‘Fans Ballot’, which, according to the official website (opens in new tab), “will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2023 inductees.” Topping the fan vote is no guarantee of automatic induction.

This is the second time Iron Maiden have been nominated, after failing to make the final list of inductees in 2021.

“Maiden was was nominated once before, but we're hopeful that after the success that Judas Priest [had] last year that Maiden is inducted as well,” said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. “We're thrilled that they're on the ballot.”

This year’s other nominees are The White Stripes, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order and Sheryl Crow.

The fan vote closes on April 28 and the final list of inductees will be announced in May, with the ceremony set to take place later in the year. Cast your vote here (opens in new tab).