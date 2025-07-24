Debate: who is the greatest heavy metal singer of all time?

Iconic singers have been a mainstay of heavy metal since the very start. From the first time we heard Ozzy Osbourne's eerie cries haunt the opening track on Black Sabbath's genre-sparking debut album, each decade has brought with it a ton of beloved men and women whose unmistakable voices have helped soundtrack our lives as loud and proud metalheads.

OG metal heroes like Ozzy, Rob Halford and Ronnie James Dio set the bar, and it remains as high as ever: be it James Hetfield's lionlike roar, Floor Jansen's operatic yell or Vessel's alluring croon, metal remains filled with incredible vocalists.

But who is the greatest of them all? How do you even measure such a thing? If it's down to the sheer power of the wail, you'd surely go straight for a Bruce Dickinson. If carrying a perfect melody is your priority, perhaps someone like Cristina Scabbia is your first choice. If it's about being unique and a little leftfield, maybe Serj Tankian is your go-to. If versatility is more important, maybe it's the inimitable eccentricities of Mike Patton?

We have our opinions, but we want yours: use the comment section at the bottom of this post to tell us who you think is the greatest metal singer of all time, and why.