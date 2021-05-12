Iron Maiden fail to make the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Iron Maiden have failed to make the list of inductees for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The British metal legends, who were nominated for the first time this year, lost out to Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, The Go-Gos, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.

In total, 16 acts were nominated. Other artists who didn”t make the cut include Rage Against The Machine, New York Dolls, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, Devo, Dionne Warwick and LL Cool J.

The Hall Of Fame’s voting body is made up of more than 1000 people, including other musicians and members of the music industry. According the organisation’s website, factors taken into account for potential induction include “…an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique.”

For the past few years, fans have also been able to vote for the band they want to see inducted. Tina Turner was the overall winner of this year’s vote, with Iron Maiden coming in fourth and the Foo Fighters fifth - although the winner only receives one vote towards the overall total.

The Hall Of Fame has overlooked several major rock and metal bands. In recent years, Judas Priest, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Motörhead and Slayer have all been excluded.

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley recently called Maiden’s omission from the Hall Of Fame “insanity”.

“Regardless of whether it matters to them, Maiden not being in the of Fame is INSANITY,” tweeted Stanley, who’s own band were finally inducted in 2014. ‘“Regardless of who is writing in or not, the Committee must induct them. They have helped spawn an entire genre of music. What else do you need to do??”