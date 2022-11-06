Watch Judas Priest perform with K.K. Downing for the first time in 13 years at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

British metal legends Judas Priest reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and former drummer Les Binks for a very special performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last night (November 5) in Los Angeles.

Priest were inducted into the Hall Of Fame courtesy of a special Musical Excellence award, while Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon were all inducted into the Hall Of Fame directly.

The Brummie icons' three song set saw them play three of their hallmark anthems: a shortened version of You've Got Another Thing Comin', Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight. The performance marked K.K. Downing's first time playing on stage with the band for over 13 years, and Les Binks' first time playing with Priest in 43 years. The set also marked the first time Priest have ever played with three guitarists and two drummers.

Priest were inducted into the Hall Of Fame by shock rock legend Alice Cooper, who said of the metal heavyweights (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "They defined the sound we know of heavy metal and their sound is unmistakable. And what can you say about Rob Halford's voice? Never have screams covered such a range. Is there any emotion that he can't express?"

"They're electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll," Cooper added. "Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are. They are flying high tonight. Much deserved and long overdue."

Watch video footage of Priest's historic performance below.