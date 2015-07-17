Trending

Maiden could tour for 2 years

By Louder  

Drummer McBrain describes 16th album The Book Of Souls as “stunning piece of work”

null

Iron Maiden’s tour on the back of 16th album The Book Of Souls could run for two years, drummer Nicko McBrain has suggested.

And he’s described the follow-up to 2010’s The Final Frontier as “a stunning piece of work.”

The band’s first-ever double-length title arrives on September 4, after being delayed while frontman Bruce Dickinson battled cancer.

McBrain tells 98.7 The Gater: “As everybody knows it’s been in the making for a while – and it’s definitely worth the wait.

“Every time you make a record it’s the best you’ve ever made. This one, without a doubt, is the best record we’ve ever made. Sonically it’s brilliant. The compositions of the songs are fantastic.”

Asked about touring plans, the drummer says they’ve been given a guideline from manager Rod Smallwood. “It’s still up in the air as to where and when. It’s going to be a big one, I’m sure.

“Rod’s told us not to do anything for two years. We really don’t know yet.”

Maiden this week announced plans to release a limited-edition stronger version of their Trooper beer, to mark the sale of 10 million pints since it went on the market in 2013.

10,000,000 pints: How Iron Maiden rocked the brewing industry