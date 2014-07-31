IQ to release The Road Of Bones on vinyl

IQ have confirmed they'll release a deluxe triple-vinyl edition of latest album The Road Of Bones after a flurry of fan requests.

The band, who are nominated for Best Anthem and Best Album in this year’s Progressive Music Awards, originally launched their 11th full-length record in May.

Now they report: “Thanks to your feedback we’ve decided to go with the most popular choice by far which is the triple-disc, triple-gatefold format. It will feature all the material from both discs of the special-edition double-CD plus a four-page brochure opening into an A2 poster of the album artwork.”

Pre-orders are being taken now for the new edition, expected in October via GEP.

IQ report their October 11 show at The Met, Bury, is sold out, and tickets are running out for their only other appearance this year, at London’s O2 Academy Islington on December 20.