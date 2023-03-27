IQ release triple vinyl Subterranea Live album

IQ have announced that following a myriad of delays, their. new live triple vinyl version of Subterranea is now available.

Originally released in 1997, Subterranea was the band's sixth full-length studio album, an intense concept work about a central figure who may, or nay not, be part of a sinister experiment. It remains one of the Southampton prog quintet's most enduring and popular albums.

Subetrranea Live was recorded at De Boerderij, Zoetermeer in October 2011 and is not the same recording as the Subterranea: The Concert CD that was released in 2000. Presented in a triple gatefold sleeve with printed inner sleeves and pressed on three different coloured marbled vinyl discs this is a great looking triple album.

"The front cover features the ‘prison bars’ from the stage show which have been cunningly ‘die cut’ so that the inner sleeve appears through the bars," explains guitarist Mike Holmes. "Each inner sleeve has two 'central diamond' pictures of different band members so in effect there are six different front covers to choose from."

You can view a packshot of the new release below, which also contains a six page lyric sheet containing all the lyrics plus Peter Nicholls' original story of the concept.

