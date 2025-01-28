IQ announce brand new studio album Dominion, their first for six years

UK prog rockers IQ will release their twelfth studio album Dominion in March

(Image credit: Press)

UK prog rockers IQ have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, Dominion, through their GEP label on March 28.

Dominion will be the band's twelfth studio album, and follows on six year's after 2019's Resistance. IQ announced at their 2023 Christmas shows that a new album was in the works, and the track No Dominion was premiered with the free sampler that came with issue 155 of Prog. The band performed that and Far From Here at their 2024 Christmas dates.

"Hot on the heels of Resistance six years ago," exclaims IQ singer Peter Nicholls. "Yes, it’s been a long time coming (we couldn’t be accused of rushing these things!) but we're confident this album is really strong and has been worth the wait. To be releasing a new IQ album in our 44th year feels genuinely exciting.”

"We did actually write a lot more material for Dominion, but this choice of songs (and the running order) feels like a cohesive album to me," adds guitarist Mike Holmes. "Even in this age of streaming individual songs I still approach a new IQ release with a ‘side one’ and ‘side two’ thing in my head – the selection and placement of songs for Dominion just feels like a classic album should (I know, I’m using ‘old people’ speak!).

"The original intention was to have a second disc of other material but that would have taken a lot longer to put together and we figured six years was quite enough. It does mean that there’s already quite a bit of stuff ready for the next one."

Dominion will be available in a six-panel digi-sleeve CD with 16-page booklet and a one-disc coloured vinyl album in a gatefold sleeve.

Pre-orders will begin mid-February.

(Image credit: GEP Records)

IQ: Dominion
1. The Unknown Door
2. One Of Us
3. No Dominion
4. Far From Here
5. Never Land

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.