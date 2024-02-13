IQ announce array of tour dates for 2024 and 2025

UK prog rockers IQ have announced a batch of live dates for both this year and 2025, including their traditional Christmas shows in Holland and London as well as their first show in France for over 20 years!

"We're delighted to announce that in September we will be returning to Paris," the band say. "We will be playing at Cafe De La Danse on Saturday 21st September and tickets will be on sale soon. We are all very much looking forward to playing in France for the first time since 2002 and can't wait to see you all.

The night before that show we will be playing a De Pul in Uden, The Netherlands. Tickets on sale now for that one.

As Christmas 2024 is just around the corner, we are happy to announce our Legendary Christmas Shows too."

It's likely to be a busy year, with singer Peter Nicholls, who celebrates his birthday today, annoucning at last year's London Christmas show thar the band would reease a new studio album later this year.

IQ are also in the process of reissuing their back catalogue on vinyl. 1985's The Wake is already available, with 2004's Dark Matter next for release.

IQ 2024/5live dates:

Sep 20: NED Uden Del Pul

Sep 21: FRA Paris Cafe De La Danse

Dec 14: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Dec 21: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Feb 14: UK Bury The Met

Feb 15: UK Bury The Met

Feb 21: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Feb 22: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Tickets will be available from the band's website in due course.