IQ announce vinyl reissues programme, sarting with The Wake

UK prog rockers IQ have announced that they will release their entire back catalogue on vinyl, starting with 1985's The Wake, the band's second full-length release, which the band hope to have available at their upcoming Christmas shows.

The new version of The Wake will be issued as 180g green marble spatter disc in a sumptuous gatefold sleeve featuring Peter Nicholls’ original cover art together with brand new supporting artwork, complete with lyrics. It's the first time the album has been released on vinyl since 1985.

"Over the past couple of years we’ve seen many of the IQ vinyl albums go for stupid money on sites like discogs and eBay and we’ve had many requests for a vinyl repress," explaisn guitarist Mike Holmes. "Quite a few of these albums only had a limited run at the time, so we’ve decided to do a special edition of all the albums on vinyl, starting with The Wake as that’s been unavailable for the longest time. Next in the series will be Dark Matter, available early next year, which ties in nicely with the album’s 20th anniversary."

A deluxe slipcase will be available for those who buy the whole collection of vinyl releases. You can view product shots below.

IQ are hoping to have The Wake available shortly for pre-sale on the GEP website.

