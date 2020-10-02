IQ announce 40th anniversary show

Neo-proggers IQ have announced a live show to celebrate their 40th anniversary next year. They will play London's Islington Assembly Hall on September 4.

"Crikey, 40 years (well, next year)! We'd love to see you all there to celebrate with us," the band say.

At the same time the band's 2009 album Frequency has been reissued

"We’ve finally got the rights back from Inside Out - it was licensed to them on its original release and has been unavailable for a while," says guitarist Mike Holmes. "It’s been going for stupid money on eBay which seems wrong to us so we’ve given it a proper release on GEP.



"It’s got the new six-panel ‘eco’ packaging but the main addition is a live version of The Province, the 14 minute track from the album, recorded on the Frequency tour in 2009."

Frequency will be available on vinyl for the first time as a double 12” disc, gatefold sleeve, 4 page lyric book in a choice of blue splatter or red vinyl, as well as the CD version.

IQ will also play their traditional Christmas show at London's 229 Venue on December

