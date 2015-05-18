IO Earth reveal New World promo

IO Earth have issued a promo of the title track from their upcoming double album New World.

The follow-up to 2012’s Moments will be launched in time for their orchestral show at Birmingham’s Crescent Theatre on May 23 – although no firm release date has been confirmed.

Mainman Dave Cureton tells Prog: “The character played by Linda Odinsen is walking around searching for a better place, a better world. She’s representing that sometimes you feel alone in this world when things go bad, but there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel – there will be people around you that’ll help and support you to get where you want to be.”

New World is available to pre-order directly from IO Earth’s website. Tickets for their Birmingham show can be purchased from the venue. In addition, they’ll play this year’s Cruise To The Edge with Yes, Marillion, Anathema and more from November 15-19.

New World tracklist

Disc 1

Move as one 2. Redemption 3. Journey to discovery 4. Trance 5. Morning 6. Collision 7. Fade to Grey 8. New world Suite

Disc 2